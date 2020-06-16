Ron Perlman Throws Wrestling Match Challenge to Senator Ted Cruz
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () The 'Hellboy' actor claims he will raise $50,000 for the Black Lives Matter movement if the politician is willing to square off with him in the ring after the two of them got into a Twitter feud.
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz challenged actor Ron Perlman to a wrestling match with Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. According to Business Insider, Cruz did this because Perlman called Jordan ugly. It first began with Perlman getting into a Twitter fight with Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. While they went back and forth,...
Tweets about this
Capitalism Institute Ted Cruz Challenges Actor Ron Perlman to Wrestling Match with Jim Jordan https://t.co/o8rPTeVd07 3 hours ago
AceShowbiz Ron Perlman Throws Wrestling Match Challenge to Senator Ted Cruz https://t.co/tT3pFYscVy https://t.co/IjNUNtINWS 5 hours ago
The Point Ted Cruz Challenges Actor Ron Perlman to Wrestling Match with Jim Jordan https://t.co/0prebmIvcK https://t.co/wnyLFz9IZQ 13 hours ago