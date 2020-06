Tweets about this FridaPeacemaker RT @theage: BREAKING: A man in his 80s has died overnight in Victoria from COVID-19. His death is the first in many weeks, bringing the sta… 49 seconds ago Elise Brockmann RT @npratc: Novak Djokovic previously voiced concerns about the possibility of restrictions at future tennis events due to the coronavirus.… 2 minutes ago beanpicker RT @ElliotElinor: Djokovic comes across as a world-class moron. An anti-vaxxer, organises an event during a pandemic without safety protoco… 2 minutes ago All Things Considered Novak Djokovic previously voiced concerns about the possibility of restrictions at future tennis events due to the… https://t.co/LmsxmewRah 2 minutes ago curt (⧖) RT @KindrachukJason: In things that were absolutely expected: Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/t3HoxvvI9E 3 minutes ago MaisiAlumni RT @Sport_Res: Novak Djokovic has come under heavy criticism after players ignored protocols and played matches in front of large crowds du… 3 minutes ago The Sydney Morning Herald Breaking: A man in his 80s has died in Victoria from COVID-19 overnight, the first in many weeks, bringing the deat… https://t.co/5hFBLmVCvW 4 minutes ago Bdub RT @AroundtheHorn: "This is a guy who is endangering the lives of others because he does not believe in science." — @PabloTorre on Novak D… 4 minutes ago