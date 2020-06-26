The Dixie Chicks change their name to The Chicks and release "March March", an unmistakable call to action
Friday, 26 June 2020 () The artists who used to go by The Dixie Chicks announced a name change yesterday and released a new song. They are now “The Chicks”. The reason being that the word “dixie” is, like “antebellum”, associated with a time in the South when Black people were oppressed. It romanticises an era before aboli...
The Dixie Chicks have dropped the word Dixie, and are now just going by the name "The Chicks."The grammy-winning country group updated their social media accounts and website on Thursday to reflect the change. Their first album in 14 years is set to be released next month.
The Dixie Chicks have removed the 'Dixie' from their name after a top U.S. journalist urged the trio to follow Lady Antebellum's example and make a change, and the country music group will now be known..