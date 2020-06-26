Global  

The Dixie Chicks change their name to The Chicks and release "March March", an unmistakable call to action

Lainey Gossip Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
The artists who used to go by The Dixie Chicks announced a name change yesterday and released a new song. They are now “The Chicks”. The reason being that the word “dixie” is, like “antebellum”, associated with a time in the South when Black people were oppressed. It romanticises an era before aboli...
