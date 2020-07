Wayne Brady Calls Little Richard Tribute for BET Awards a Family Affair Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Wayne Brady says he knew he had to nail his Little Richard impersonation for the BET Awards tribute -- and he's giving props to his ex-wife and her BF for helping him pull it off. Wayne joined us Monday on "TMZ Live" to talk about one of the… 👓 View full article