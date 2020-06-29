Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Wayne's Family Says He's Not Racist Amid Airport Naming Debate

TMZ.com Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
John Wayne was NOT a racist ... at least according to his son, who just weighed in on the controversial debate about renaming the Orange County airport that bears his name. John's son, Ethan Wayne, says he's trying to set the record straight on the…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Geo Beats - Published
News video: Trump Lashes Out Over Princeton Name Change

Trump Lashes Out Over Princeton Name Change 00:50

 President Trump on Monday reacted to the news that Princeton University is removing Woodrow Wilson’s name from its policy school due to the former president’s promotion of “racist thinking and policies." President Trump on Monday reacted to the news that Princeton University is removing...

Related videos from verified sources

Orange County Democrats Want John Wayne Airport Renamed, Citing His 'I Believe In White Supremacy' Interview [Video]

Orange County Democrats Want John Wayne Airport Renamed, Citing His 'I Believe In White Supremacy' Interview

Orange County Democrats are calling on the OC Board of Supervisors to change the name of John Wayne Airport, citing the late Hollywood star's "white supremacist, anti-LGBT, and anti-Indigenous views."..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:23Published
Full video: John Hickenlooper, Andrew Romanoff square off in Senate primary debate [Video]

Full video: John Hickenlooper, Andrew Romanoff square off in Senate primary debate

John Hickenlooper and Andrew Romanoff squared off in a Democratic U.S. Senate primary debate on June 16 ahead of the June 30 primary.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 29:47Published
John Boyega Speaks out About George Floyd Killing and Racist 'Fans' [Video]

John Boyega Speaks out About George Floyd Killing and Racist 'Fans'

John Boyega Speaks out About George Floyd Killing and Racist 'Fans' Floyd was an unarmed black man killed by a Minneapolis policeman. Video of his final moments has gone viral, sparking outrage...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published

Tweets about this

carlottascorner

carlotta harrington John Wayne’s Family Says He’s Not Racist Amid Airport Naming Debate https://t.co/x9yhqfA4oS 47 seconds ago

FranTVHost

Francesca Amiker RT @TMZ: John Wayne's Family Says He's Not Racist Amid Airport Naming Debate https://t.co/70zurD9ubY 54 seconds ago

RadioChickBrown

PrettyKittyOnYaRadio How or why was this even a conversation? John Wayne's Family Says He's Not Racist Amid Airport Naming Debate https://t.co/L2WTqLMrVz 11 minutes ago

BabaBooooey

Bob A Booey 🇺🇸 John Wayne's Family Says He's Not Racist Amid Airport Naming Debate https://t.co/P5BJlo3SX2 11 minutes ago

SpicyCelebNews

Spicy Celeb News John Wayne's Family Says He's Not Racist Amid Airport Naming Debate https://t.co/LViaNZDkw1 - @TMZ 12 minutes ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 John Wayne Family Says He 'Was Not A Racist' ... Would've Saved George Floyd!!! https://t.co/09HK4THDHS 13 minutes ago

TMZ

TMZ John Wayne's Family Says He's Not Racist Amid Airport Naming Debate https://t.co/70zurD9ubY 13 minutes ago