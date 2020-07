Top 10 Most Savage Insults on RuPaul’s Drag Race



The most savage insults on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” threw more shade than an eclipse. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most infamous insults and clapbacks from RuPaul's Drag Race. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:41 Published 1 week ago

'Drag Race' Star Peppermint On Landmark Supreme Court Ruling



Courtesy of Peppermint Peppermint, a trans entertainer and the runner-up on the ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, spoke to Business Insider about what she's been up to. In addition to hosting online.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago