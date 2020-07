Stonewall Jackson Statue Removed by Crews in Virginia Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Stonewall Jackson's going the way of other Confederate leaders -- his statue in Richmond, VA has been toppled, but not by angry protesters ... the city took matters into its own hands. Richmond's Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the immediate removal… 👓 View full article

