Legendary '20/20' Broadcaster Hugh Downs Dead at 99 Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Hugh Downs -- a broadcasting legend with 60 years experience on "Today," "20/20" and 'The Tonight Show' -- has died. Hugh died Wednesday at his home in Scottsdale, AZ ... according to his family, who released a statement Friday, saying his passing… 👓 View full article

