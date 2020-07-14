Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meghan Markle encourages young female leaders to stand in their power for the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit

Lainey Gossip Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
The Girl Up Leadership Summit kicked off yesterday with Michelle Obama and the event continues online today and tomorrow. Girl Up is a “movement to advance girls’ skills, rights, and opportunities to be leaders". Summit attendees are between 13 and 22. Click here to learn more about the summit and t...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: Meghan Markle delivers empowering speech to young women

Meghan Markle delivers empowering speech to young women 08:53

 Meghan Markle gave a keynote speech via webcam to more than 40,000 attendees of the Girl Up Leadership Summit. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Meghan urges young women to challenge leaders to create positive change [Video]

Meghan urges young women to challenge leaders to create positive change

The Duchess of Sussex has issued a rallying cry to young women across the globe to “push” humanity in a “more inclusive, more just, and more empathetic direction”.Meghan gave the keynote speech..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published
Michelle Obama praises 'Girl Up' clubs during Covid-19 pandemic [Video]

Michelle Obama praises 'Girl Up' clubs during Covid-19 pandemic

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama addresses women and girls attending the Girl Up e-summit, thanking them for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Herzogin von Sussex spricht vor der Veranstaltung Girl Up Leadership [Video]

Herzogin von Sussex spricht vor der Veranstaltung Girl Up Leadership

Die Herzogin von Sussex wird die Hauptrednerin bei der Girl Up Leadership Veranstaltung sein.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Girl Up: Meghan Markle to Join Michelle Obama, Priyanka Chopra at Female Leadership Summit
RIA Nov.


Tweets about this

LoriJulia

Lori & Julia Meghan Markle encourages young female leaders to stand in their power for the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit… https://t.co/bRgcL8V1dn 1 hour ago