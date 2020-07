'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' Actor is Accused Driver in Drive-By Shooting Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

"American Crime" actor Johnny Ortiz is facing a real-life attempted murder charge for his alleged role in an L.A. drive-by shooting ... TMZ has learned. We broke the story ... Ortiz and another man, Armando Miguel Navarro, allegedly tried to kill a… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this