Megan Thee Stallion fires back at those turning her trauma into memes after being shot in both feet Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Yesterday, Megan Thee Stallion made a big return to social media, telling her heartbreaking story on Instagram live. In the emotional update Meg fought back tears as she assured fans she’s well on the road to recovery after being targeted in a shooting and then having surgery to remove the bullets. ... 👓 View full article

