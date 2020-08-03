Tony Bennett's 94th Birthday Tributes from Stevie Wonder and Sting

Woman shares bed with partner, pig and his French bulldog



When Maddie Johnson is rudely awoken from her slumber by the noise of snoring'like a pig,' it gives a whole new meaning to 'hogging the duvet,' as it isnot her partner Stephen, but her pet porker who is to blame. For not only doesthe animal lover share her bed in San Francisco, California, USA, with herother half - they also snuggle up with their 100lb (7st) pet Julianna pig,Pickles, and his French bulldog pal, Dill.

