Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tony Bennett's 94th Birthday Tributes from Stevie Wonder and Sting

TMZ.com Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Legendary singer Tony Bennett's made it another year around the sun, and a couple other famous voices are honoring him ... with some of Tony's own words. The "I Left My Heart in San Fransisco" crooner turned 94 Monday, and got beautiful birthday…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tony Bennett Tony Bennett American singer

Today in History for August 3rd

 Highlights of this day in history: Christopher Columbus sets sail; Europe slides further into World War I; A Cold War case heats up Capitol Hill; Air traffic..
USATODAY.com

Stevie Wonder Stevie Wonder American musician and record producer


Sting (musician) Sting (musician) English musician


San Francisco San Francisco Consolidated city-county in California, US

Woman shares bed with partner, pig and his French bulldog [Video]

Woman shares bed with partner, pig and his French bulldog

When Maddie Johnson is rudely awoken from her slumber by the noise of snoring'like a pig,' it gives a whole new meaning to 'hogging the duvet,' as it isnot her partner Stephen, but her pet porker who is to blame. For not only doesthe animal lover share her bed in San Francisco, California, USA, with herother half - they also snuggle up with their 100lb (7st) pet Julianna pig,Pickles, and his French bulldog pal, Dill.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published

LG Display to provide 20mn OLED screens for 6.1-inch iPhone 12

 San Francisco: LG Display is expected to provide nearly 20 million OLED displays for 6.1-inch iPhone 12 that is scheduled to be launched later this year. Apple..
WorldNews

AP Top Stories

 Here's the latest for Tuesday July 28th: Barr testifies before House committee; Depp leaves court after end of libel case; Fire guts several buildings in San..
USATODAY.com

Multiple buildings burn in San Francisco fire

 An early morning five-alarm fire burned six commercial buildings in San Francisco on Tuesday. Fire officials said more than one hundred people worked in the..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

San Juan City to issue new quarantine passes

San Juan City to issue new quarantine passes San Juan City will be issuing new quarantine passes to its residents to prevent fake ones from proliferating and ensure that only one member of a family may...
WorldNews

A former tooth powder warehouse in San Francisco is now a $5.5 million home partially made of shipping containers — see inside

A former tooth powder warehouse in San Francisco is now a $5.5 million home partially made of shipping containers — see inside · A 3,600-square-foot house in San Francisco is on the market for $5.5 million. · The home is located inside a former laundry and tooth powder warehouse. ·...
Business Insider

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi confirms contesting for second term

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi confirms contesting for second term Shares Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Tuesday formally declared her intention to seek a second term in an election in November that is seen as a test of the...
WorldNews Also reported by •CNA

Tweets about this

vitrolast

Vitrola Stereo Multiple buildings burn in San Francisco fire https://t.co/0lePEJxHRG #california #unitedstates 6 days ago

backwoodsy101

backwoodsy101 Multiple buildings burn in San Francisco fire https://t.co/XHIz7pRHiS via @YouTube 1 week ago

christo34726297

buggy1 Multiple buildings burn in San Francisco fire https://t.co/JSvCpe9hl7 1 week ago

OccupyNA

GlobalParadigmShift Multiple buildings burn in San Francisco fire https://t.co/4Z0VGX1bfG 1 week ago

lincconard

Linc Conard RT @jilevin: Multiple buildings burn in San Francisco fire https://t.co/KlncR2q3s8 1 week ago

BillyNightTrain

✞he Beginning of Sorrows FYI...⁉️ Watch "Multiple buildings burn 🔥 in San Francisco fire" on YouTube https://t.co/sO1dMfzWtD 1 week ago