Jason Wright Named President of Washington Football Team, 1st Black NFL Team Pres

TMZ.com Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
The Washington Football Team has named Jason Wright as team president, the 1st Black team president in NFL history. Yep, this is a big deal. The 38-year-old spent 7 years as an NFL running back as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in…
