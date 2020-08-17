|
Jason Wright Named President of Washington Football Team, 1st Black NFL Team Pres
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
The Washington Football Team has named Jason Wright as team president, the 1st Black team president in NFL history. Yep, this is a big deal. The 38-year-old spent 7 years as an NFL running back as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in…
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jason Wright (American football) American football running back
Washington Football Team American football team based in the Washington, D.C. area
