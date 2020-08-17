|
Rapper MC Lyte Files for Divorce After 3 Years of Marriage
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
MC Lyte's marriage has hit the ultimate ruff patch ... because the old school hip-hop icon is calling it quits. Lyte, one of rap's female pioneers, filed divorce docs in L.A. Monday, just 3 years after her marriage to Marine Corp veteran and…
