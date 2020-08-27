|
Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski covers ELLE Germany and drops hints about their relationship on Instagram
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
As posted yesterday Brad Pitt was photographed this week arriving in France and heading to Chateau Miraval with his presumed new girlfriend model Nicole Poturalski. Now everyone wants to know about Nicole. She’s 27 years old. Brad is 56. She has a son. She currently covers the September issue of ELL...
