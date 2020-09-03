Global  
 

Daniel Prude's Arrest Video Shows Apparent Suffocation, Cops Under Fire

TMZ.com Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Graphic new video shows Daniel Prude -- a 41-year-old Black man -- having a hood placed over his head by police, who then press his face into the ground for 2 minutes until he stops breathing ... leading to his death days later. The disturbing…
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: New York police bodycam footage of Daniel Prude arrest

New York police bodycam footage of Daniel Prude arrest 00:48

 We have new bodycam video showing the moment a man was pinned to the ground by police in New York. The incident happened in Rochester back in March, but the video is sparking protests again in the city.

