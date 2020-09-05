Global  
 

NFL Network Star Kay Adams Drops Fantasy Football Draft Tips, Pick This Sleeper!

TMZ.com Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Sweatin' a fantasy football draft?? Kay Adams has you covered ... the NFL Network star tells TMZ Sports her guide to winning SERIOUS cash this season is simple!!! First, Adams says WAIT on QBs ... a tough thing to do with Lamar Jackson and Patrick…
Lamar Jackson Lamar Jackson American football quarterback


