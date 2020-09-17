|
Stassi Schroeder Says Racist Oscars Comment Made Her a 'Karen'
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Stassi Schroeder is actually admitting she was a Karen years before it became a thing ... at least that's how she now views her infamous bitching about the #OscarsSoWhite campaign. The ex-"Vanderpump Rules" star made the self-assessment while on…
Stassi Schroeder American television personality, model, and journalist
Karen (pejorative) Pejorative slang term used in several English-speaking countries
