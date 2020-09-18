Global  
 

Cleveland Browns Fans Brawl In Stands at 'TNF' Despite COVID Social Distancing

TMZ.com Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Browns fans gonna Browns ... even during a pandemic! Check out this footage of a brawl in the stands at the Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Thursday night ... where the combatants don't seem to care about COVID-19. Unclear what…
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: What you need to know if you're going to the Browns game tonight

What you need to know if you're going to the Browns game tonight 00:42

 Only about 6,000 fans will be allowed in First Energy Stadium tonight, but Baker Mayfield said he expects it to be a rowdy crowd when the Cleveland Browns take on the Cincinnati Bengals tonight.

