|
Eric Trump's 'Fox & Friends' Remarks Blasted by LGBT Orgs
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Eric Trump took an anonymous gay person's support for his dad and tried to bootstrap that support to the entire LGBT community -- but some of their heaviest hitters are calling BS. Officials from some of the biggest LGBT-friendly groups in the…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Eric Trump American businessman and philanthropist
Biden didn't use teleprompter during Telemundo interviewBiden didn't use a teleprompter as Eric Trump tweeted, Trump endorsement didn't come with a plaque, and Hurricane Laura didn't throw sharks into power lines, Bob..
WorldNews
Eric Trump Must Be Deposed
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Judge orders Eric Trump to testify before Election DayEric Trump must respond to a subpoena by the New York Attorney General Letitia James President Donald Trump’s middle son is being forced to testify after he..
WorldNews
Eric Trump ordered to testify in probe before election
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:34Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this