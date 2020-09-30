Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eric Trump's 'Fox & Friends' Remarks Blasted by LGBT Orgs

TMZ.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Eric Trump took an anonymous gay person's support for his dad and tried to bootstrap that support to the entire LGBT community -- but some of their heaviest hitters are calling BS. Officials from some of the biggest LGBT-friendly groups in the…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Eric Trump Eric Trump American businessman and philanthropist

Biden didn't use teleprompter during Telemundo interview

 Biden didn't use a teleprompter as Eric Trump tweeted, Trump endorsement didn't come with a plaque, and Hurricane Laura didn't throw sharks into power lines, Bob..
WorldNews
Eric Trump Must Be Deposed [Video]

Eric Trump Must Be Deposed

On Wednesday, a New York state judge ruled that Eric Trump must sit to be deposed by the state attorney general's office by October 7. The investigation was into the the Trump Organization. Eric had requested the interviewed be delayed after the presidential election, according to the attorney general's office. Eric Trump is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization. He had proposed the deposition take place after the November 3 election.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Judge orders Eric Trump to testify before Election Day

 Eric Trump must respond to a subpoena by the New York Attorney General Letitia James President Donald Trump’s middle son is being forced to testify after he..
WorldNews
Eric Trump ordered to testify in probe before election [Video]

Eric Trump ordered to testify in probe before election

A New York judge on Wednesday ordered President Donald Trump’s son Eric to make himself available by Oct. 7 to be interviewed under oath for a state probe into financing for properties owned by his family’s company. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Eric Trump's 'Fox & Friends' Remarks Blasted by LGBT Orgs

 Eric Trump took an anonymous gay person's support for his dad and tried to bootstrap that support to the entire LGBT community -- but some of their heaviest...
TMZ.com Also reported by •AceShowbiz

Eric Trump Unwittingly Suggests He’s ‘Part of’ LGBT Community – But LGBTQ People Say No Thanks

Eric Trump Unwittingly Suggests He’s ‘Part of’ LGBT Community – But LGBTQ People Say No Thanks Eric Trump unwittingly suggested he’s “part of” the LGBT community in an appearance on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning, but the LGBTQ community isn’t...
The Wrap Also reported by •PinkNews

Judge: Eric Trump must testify in NY probe before election

 NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Trump must testify in a New York investigation into the family’s businesses before the November presidential election, a judge ruled...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •NewsyWorldNewsNewsmaxPinkNews

Tweets about this