Eric Trump's 'Fox & Friends' Remarks Blasted by LGBT Orgs

Eric Trump Must Be Deposed



On Wednesday, a New York state judge ruled that Eric Trump must sit to be deposed by the state attorney general's office by October 7. The investigation was into the the Trump Organization. Eric had requested the interviewed be delayed after the presidential election, according to the attorney general's office. Eric Trump is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization. He had proposed the deposition take place after the November 3 election.

