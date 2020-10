Camila Cabello Shuts Down Shawn Mendes Split Rumors, Calls Him Her ‘Love’ Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Their love is still going strong! Camila Cabello shut down Shawn Mendes split rumors with a new Instagram post. The 23-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 30, to praise her 22-year-old boyfriend after he announced his new album titled Wonder. SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE “The world could use Read More 👓 View full article