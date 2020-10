Harry & Meghan Plan Christmas In The US With David Foster & Katharine McPhee Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making themselves at home in the U.S., as they plan a Christmas soirée with guests David Foster and wife Katharine McPhee. According to The Mirror, the record producer — also referred to as the Duke’s “surrogate” father — and McPhee are two of the names on the very exclusive Read More 👓 View full article