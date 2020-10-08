Global  
 

Fleetwood Mac Skateboarder Banks $30k in Merch Sales Amid 'Dreams' Fame

Thursday, 8 October 2020
It's gotta be feeling like more than a dream now for Nathan Apodaca -- the viral Fleetwood Mac "Dreams" skateboarder -- because the reality is ... he's riding a major hot streak. After his video blew up last week ... the cranberry-juice-sipping,…
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Stevie Nicks Shares New Song 'Show Them The Way'

Stevie Nicks Shares New Song 'Show Them The Way' 00:32

 Stevie Nicks has released her first new song in six years. The "Fleetwood Mac" frontwoman shared the song "Show Them The Way" on Friday. According to CNN, Nicks said the song started out as a poem in 2008 and that it's "a prayer for our country." The legendary singer-songwriter said that despite...

Stevie Nicks sings in TikTok debut with nod to viral 'Dreams' video

 Stevie Nicks' TikTok debut is straight out of our "Dreams," singing along to the Fleetwood Mac song that went viral last month.
USATODAY.com

Mick Fleetwood Sends Viral 'Dreams' Skateboarder Handwritten Note

 Imagine growing up listening to Fleetwood Mac and then one day, BAM ... a letter from Mick Fleetwood himself. Welcome to the "Dreams" skateboarder's amazing new..
TMZ.com

Fleetwood Mac's Mick surprises viral Dreams TikTok star Nathan Apodaca

 The band's 1977 hit song has had a revival after Nathan Apodaca filmed himself skateboarding to it.
BBC News

Ocean Spray surprises TikTok "Dreams" star with cranberry-red pickup truck

 Ocean Spray sent a surprise to TikTok star Nathan Apodaca, after he went viral on the platform when he posted a video of himself lip-synching Fleetwood Mac's..
CBS News

