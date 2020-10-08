|
Fleetwood Mac Skateboarder Banks $30k in Merch Sales Amid 'Dreams' Fame
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
It's gotta be feeling like more than a dream now for Nathan Apodaca -- the viral Fleetwood Mac "Dreams" skateboarder -- because the reality is ... he's riding a major hot streak. After his video blew up last week ... the cranberry-juice-sipping,…
