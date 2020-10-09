|
George Floyd Mural Unveiled to Mark Birthday
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
George Floyd's being honored and remembered in his hometown ... with a new mural set to be unveiled just in time for his birthday. The mural is being painted in the Houston neighborhood where George grew up, and it's going to be unveiled Monday…
|
|
