Lindsey Graham Says Young Black People, Immigrants Can Go Anywhere if They're Conservative

TMZ.com Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
It's a breathtaking comment ... Senator Lindsey Graham said South Carolina cops don't pose any problems for Black people and immigrants ... as longs as they're of the conservative persuasion. Graham dropped the comment during a debate of sorts…
Sen. Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison neck-and-neck in South Carolina Senate race

 A new poll shows Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison neck-and-neck in the Senate race in South Carolina. Jamie Lovegrove,..
CBS News

7 key takeaways from the Lindsey Graham, Jaime Harrison debate

 Graham called the virus "serious" but said "we have to move on as a nation." Harrison said there had been "a failure in leadership."
USATODAY.com

