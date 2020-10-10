|
Lindsey Graham Says Young Black People, Immigrants Can Go Anywhere if They're Conservative
Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
It's a breathtaking comment ... Senator Lindsey Graham said South Carolina cops don't pose any problems for Black people and immigrants ... as longs as they're of the conservative persuasion. Graham dropped the comment during a debate of sorts…
