After being photographed kissing Lily James, Dominic West rushes home to wife Catherine for a photo shoot Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Here’s a celebrity cheating scandal that hits all the triggers. An older married actor, who starred in a series about a couple’s affair, is seen in a lascivious embrace with a younger actress in photos taken by paparazzi… in Rome, no less! Rome, of course, is the setting for Fellini’s La Dolce Vita,... 👓 View full article

