Demi Lovato's 'Vote' Message Muzzled By NBC During Billboard Awards

TMZ.com Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Demi Lovato performed her new song with a message for viewers to "VOTE" ... but when it aired on NBC ... the network muzzled her message. Lovato took the stage Wednesday for a moving rendition of her song "Commander in Chief," a song that takes…
News video: Demi Lovato Encourages Fans to Vote with New Political Ballad ‘Commander in Chief'

Demi Lovato Encourages Fans to Vote with New Political Ballad ‘Commander in Chief' 02:11

 “I'm calling on all of you, please join me in voting for this year's election,” Demi Lovato wrote

Demi Lovato Fires Back at Negative Comments Over Anti-Trump Track

 Demi Lovato's new song is a direct shot at President Trump, and no ... she's not worried about alienating her fans by getting political. The singer dropped..
TMZ.com

Demi Lovato takes a stance against Trump in politically-charged power ballad 'Commander in Chief'

 Demi Lovato asked her fans to "join me in voting" in the 2020 presidential election with a ballad criticizing President Donald Trump's leadership.
USATODAY.com

Demi Lovato: Help! I'm Being Stalked by Max Ehrich!

 In the weeks since Demi Lovato ended her engagement to Max Ehrich , things have gone from bad to worse. As reports mount of Max's alleged obsession and denial,..
WorldNews

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Dropping Single About Their Relationship

 Demi Lovato's would-be groom is pouring his heart out on wax ... with a love song about the first time he met her ... something we're guessing ain't gonna please..
TMZ.com

Race for the White House: After independent coronavirus test, NBC sets Trump town hall

 NBC News agreed to put United States President Donald Trump before voters in a town hall event tomorrow after the President submitted to an independent..
New Zealand Herald
NBC Insiders Detail Donald Trump's "Serial Bad Behavior" | THR News [Video]

NBC Insiders Detail Donald Trump's "Serial Bad Behavior" | THR News

The Hollywood Reporter talked to former NBC insiders, who provided new details on his brazen demands and the way the network enabled him.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:09Published

Trump, Biden plan dueling town halls instead of scrapped debate

 WASHINGTON: Donald Trump and White House challenger Joe Biden will duel for airtime in rival televised town hall events Thursday night, after their second..
WorldNews

Donald Trump, Joe Biden to hold competing town halls Thursday instead of a debate

 After a canceled debate, Trump will meet with voters at an NBC town hall in Miami while Biden does the same at an ABC event in Philadelphia.
USATODAY.com

John Legend dedicates emotional Billboard Music Awards performance to Chrissy Teigen after pregnancy loss

 Just weeks after suffering a pregnancy loss, John Legend returned to the stage during the Billboard Music Awards for an emotional performance.
USATODAY.com

John Legend Performs Tribute at the Billboard Music Awards

 John Legend's first time onstage since he and Chrissy Teigen's third child died -- moments after a premature birth -- was as moving and heartwrenching as you'd..
TMZ.com
John Legend returning to stage at Billboard Music Awards after family tragedy [Video]

John Legend returning to stage at Billboard Music Awards after family tragedy

John Legend will return to the spotlight at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards for his first public appearance since losing his unborn son.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish, John Legend headline pandemic version of the Billboard Awards

 The 2020 Billboard Music Awards were held in Los Angeles Wednesday night, with plenty of live performances but no audience.
CBC.ca Also reported by •VOA NewsE! OnlineJust Jared JrJust JaredUpworthy

Alicia Keys Debuts New Bangs During 'Love Looks Better' Performance at Billboard Music Awards 2020 - Watch!

 Alicia Keys is debuting a new look! The 39-year-old entertainer took to the stage for a performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, which aired on Wednesday...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! OnlineBelfast TelegraphUpworthy

