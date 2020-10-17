Global  
 

QAnon's JFK Jr. Conspiracy Theory Foiled, No Dallas Rally This Weekend

Saturday, 17 October 2020
A milestone day on QAnon's absurd conspiracy theory-filled calendar is about to be washed away like the BS it is -- because, no ... JFK Jr. is NOT coming back to rally with President Trump. John F. Kennedy's deceased son -- John F. Kennedy Jr. --…
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: QAnon: YouTube bans conspiracy theory content that justifies real-world violence

QAnon: YouTube bans conspiracy theory content that justifies real-world violence 02:16

 YouTube becomes the latest social media platform to take action against QAnon and other conspiracy theories, prohibiting content that targets users and has been used to justify real-world violence.

QAnon's conspiracy theories seep dangerously into the real world

 QAnon’s baseless conspiracy theories have repeatedly been debunked, but its ideas continue to spread online ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Jeff..
From QAnon to 1994 crime bill: These questions from Trump, Biden town halls really lit up social media

 In two separate town halls held and streamed simultaneously hundreds of miles apart, both candidates had viral moments — for better or worse.
Trump grilled on COVID-19, QAnon, personal finances at town hall

 President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden took part in separate televised town hall events Thursday night. The president was grilled on his coronavirus..
Google says Chinese hackers who targeted Biden campaign are faking McAfee software

Google said in a new blog post that hackers linked to the Chinese government have been impersonating antivirus..
As hundreds gather for Women's March to protest Trump and Barrett's nomination, dozens expected to rally in support

 Thousands were expected to march Saturday to protest Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court and galvanize voters ahead of Election Day.
 
Federal Appeals Courts Emerge as Crucial for Trump in Voting Cases

 Federal district courts have tended to rule for Democrats in litigation over how to run the election, but appeals courts, well stocked with the president’s..
Savannah Guthrie Is Being Praised for Her Skillful Interview with Donald Trump [Video]

Savannah Guthrie Is Being Praised for Her Skillful Interview with Donald Trump

The Today show co-host moderated a controversial town hall with the president on NBC.

Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden slams Trump for retweeting QAnon conspiracy theory [Video]

Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden slams Trump for retweeting QAnon conspiracy theory

Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden slams Trump for retweeting QAnon conspiracy theory

Facebook bans QAnon conspiracy theory accounts across all platforms [Video]

Facebook bans QAnon conspiracy theory accounts across all platforms

Facebook says it will ban QAnon accounts across all platforms including pages that "do not contain violent content".

Trump Says ‘Maybe I’ll Have to Leave the Country’ If I Lose

Trump Says ‘Maybe I’ll Have to Leave the Country’ If I Lose President Donald Trump is thinking about the possibility he’ll lose the presidency to Joe Biden and what his future will hold if he does. “Maybe I’ll have...
Kamala Harris: US facing health, economic crisis due to poor policies of Trump administration

 The US is facing a major crises on multiple fronts, including public health, economy, and hunger in addition to climate change, and a reckoning on racial...
Ralph Nader: Corporatist Judge Barrett And Two More Senate Abstentions Needed To Stop Trump – OpEd

Ralph Nader: Corporatist Judge Barrett And Two More Senate Abstentions Needed To Stop Trump – OpEd In a 1995 book review published in the University of Chicago Law Review, Elena Kagan (now Justice Kagan) wrote about judicial nominees avoiding disclosing their...
