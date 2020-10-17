|
QAnon's JFK Jr. Conspiracy Theory Foiled, No Dallas Rally This Weekend
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
A milestone day on QAnon's absurd conspiracy theory-filled calendar is about to be washed away like the BS it is -- because, no ... JFK Jr. is NOT coming back to rally with President Trump. John F. Kennedy's deceased son -- John F. Kennedy Jr. --…
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Conspiracy theory Explanation of an event or situation that invokes a conspiracy
QAnon American far-right conspiracy theory
QAnon's conspiracy theories seep dangerously into the real worldQAnon’s baseless conspiracy theories have repeatedly been debunked, but its ideas continue to spread online ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Jeff..
CBS News
From QAnon to 1994 crime bill: These questions from Trump, Biden town halls really lit up social mediaIn two separate town halls held and streamed simultaneously hundreds of miles apart, both candidates had viral moments — for better or worse.
USATODAY.com
Trump grilled on COVID-19, QAnon, personal finances at town hallPresident Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden took part in separate televised town hall events Thursday night. The president was grilled on his coronavirus..
CBS News
John F. Kennedy Jr. American magazine publisher and lawyer, son of President John F. Kennedy
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Google says Chinese hackers who targeted Biden campaign are faking McAfee softwareIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Google said in a new blog post that hackers linked to the Chinese government have been impersonating antivirus..
The Verge
As hundreds gather for Women's March to protest Trump and Barrett's nomination, dozens expected to rally in supportThousands were expected to march Saturday to protest Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court and galvanize voters ahead of Election Day.
USATODAY.com
Federal Appeals Courts Emerge as Crucial for Trump in Voting CasesFederal district courts have tended to rule for Democrats in litigation over how to run the election, but appeals courts, well stocked with the president’s..
NYTimes.com
John F. Kennedy 35th president of the United States
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this