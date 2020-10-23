|
Antonio Brown 'Very Close' to Signing with Tampa Bay, Reuniting with Tom Brady
Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
AB to TB ... with TB. OMFG. Yeah, Antonio Brown is flying to Tampa Bay tonight -- where he's expected to sign with the Bucs and reunite with Tom Brady. That's the plan according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport who says the Bucs have been "quietly…
Antonio Brown American football wide receiver
Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Football League franchise in Tampa, Florida
Ian Rapoport
NFL Network American sports-oriented pay television network
Tom Brady American football quarterback
