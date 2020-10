Blake Lively Calls Ryan Reynolds 'Lost Soul' and 'Animal' in Hilarious Birthday Tribute Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

The 'A Simple Favor' actress trolls her husband, who just turned 44, for choosing a pie as his birthday cake and eating it 'without first blowing out the candles.' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hugh Jackman's gross gift idea for Ryan Reynolds' birthday



'The Greatest Showman' star Hugh Jackman joked he should get Ryan Reynolds a flaming package of "dog poo" for his birthday. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:40 Published on August 26, 2020

Tweets about this