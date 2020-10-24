Kanye West Open to Running for CA Governor on Joe Rogan's Podcast

Half million COVID-19 deaths possible by February -study



[NFA] The COVID-19 death toll could reach a half million in the United States by February unless nearly all Americans wear face masks, researchers with the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation said on Friday, a day after the number of new infections reported across the country approached a record high. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:52 Published now