Kanye West Open to Running for CA Governor on Joe Rogan's Podcast
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Kanye West and Joe Rogan finally had their recorded sit-down, touching on lots of different topics ... including the fact Ye's willing to make a pitstop on his way to the White House. Ye appeared on Joe's hugely popular podcast, "The Joe Rogan…
