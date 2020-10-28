Global  
 

L.A. Dodgers Postponing Championship Parade Due To Pandemic

TMZ.com Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
No parade will come with the L.A. Dodgers' World Series ring -- at least not yet -- the team says it's postponing the celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Dodgers made the announcement Wednesday ... saying it's just not safe enough to…
Los Angeles Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers Major League Baseball team in Los Angeles, California

LeBron James wants parade for Dodgers and Lakers

 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti didn't dismiss the idea.
CBS News

Ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw on Dodgers' first World Series title in 32 years

 The Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series Championship since 1988, with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw joined "CBS This..
CBS News

Major League Baseball teams with the best chances to end their World Series title droughts

 The Dodgers finally ended a 32-year stretch without winning the World Series. We rank the chances of other teams who've waited even longer for a ring.
USATODAY.com

Justin Turner's positive coronavirus test and World Series Game 6: Here's what we know

 Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers tested positive for coronavirus during Game 6 of the 2020 World Series. Here's what we know about situation.
USATODAY.com

World Series Championship of Major League Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers beat Tampa Bay Rays in 2020 World Series

 The Los Angeles Dodgers took home their first World Series title in 32 years Tuesday night - the franchise's seventh championship overall. It was a baseball..
CBS News

