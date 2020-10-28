|
L.A. Dodgers Postponing Championship Parade Due To Pandemic
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
No parade will come with the L.A. Dodgers' World Series ring -- at least not yet -- the team says it's postponing the celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Dodgers made the announcement Wednesday ... saying it's just not safe enough to…
|
|
