Kanye West Surprises Wife Kim Kardashian With Hologram of Her Late Father Robert

Friday, 30 October 2020
Husband of the year! Kanye West surprised his wife, Kim Kardashian, with a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., as a 40th birthday gift. “Keep doing what you’re doing Kimberly,” the hologram said, according to a video the reality star shared via Instagram on Thursday, October 29. “You are a beautiful soul. Know that Read More
News video: Kanye West bought Kim Kardashian hologram of her father for 40th birthday

Kanye West bought Kim Kardashian hologram of her father for 40th birthday 00:51

 Kim Kardashian is raving about her husband Kanye West's 40th birthday gift - a special message from a hologram of her late father.

