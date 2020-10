50 Cent Compares Lil Nas X to Young Buck's Alleged Trans Lover Over Nicki Minaj Halloween Costume Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

The 'In Da Club' hitmaker shames the 'Old Town Road' star for cross-dressing as 'Superbass' rapper Nicki Minaj for Halloween, posting homophobic remarks online. 👓 View full article

0

