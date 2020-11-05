Delonte West Hits Basketball Court For Workout During Recovery
Delonte West's still got it!!! The ex-NBA star has taken his recovery to the hardwood ... hitting the basketball court to brush up on his skills this week -- and the dude looks GREAT!!! The 37-year-old has looked better by the day as he bounces…
Delonte West
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
