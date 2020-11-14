Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift Reveals How She Found ‘Normalcy’ In Her Romance With BF Joe Alwyn

OK! Magazine Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Taylor Swift got candid in her recent interview with Sir Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone magazine, where she touched on her ever-so-private relationship with Joe Alwyn. The two have been dating since 2016, but because they make such rare public appearances together, fans are often left wondering whether Swift and her beau are even still Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: InStyle - Published
News video: Taylor Swift Made a Rare Comment About Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift Made a Rare Comment About Joe Alwyn 01:03

 The singer is a brunette on the cover of Rolling Stone.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

TRENDING: Taylor Swift & Paul McCartney Grace Rolling Stone [Video]

TRENDING: Taylor Swift & Paul McCartney Grace Rolling Stone

Artists Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney graced the cover of the latest Rolling Stone issue.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:38Published
Taylor Swift Dishes On Private Relationship With Joe Alwyn [Video]

Taylor Swift Dishes On Private Relationship With Joe Alwyn

Superstars Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney interview each other as part of Rolling Stone's new “Musicians on Musicians” series, where Swift opens up about her choice to keep her relationship with..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:31Published
Taylor Swift has learned she can't control people's interest in her personal life [Video]

Taylor Swift has learned she can't control people's interest in her personal life

Taylor Swift has learned she "can't control" people's interest in her personal life but has credited her boyfriend Joe Alwyn for making her life feel more "like real life".

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift on her relationship with Joe Alwyn: We both crave normalcy

 Taylor Swift speaks about her new song Peace, which is ruling the music charts across the globe.
Bollywood Life

Taylor Swift: Dating Joe Alwyn Makes My Life Feel More Real and Less Like Storyline in Tabloids

 The 'Blank Space' hitmaker talks about her romance with actor boyfriend and how he handles her fame during a new magazine interview with Paul McCartney.
AceShowbiz