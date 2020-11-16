Obama's '60 Minutes' Interview Touches on Trump, Racism & Michelle
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Barack Obama laid it all out on the table for '60 Minutes' -- offering advice to President Trump, dishing on how we can overcome systemic racism ... and giving rare insight into how pissed Michelle was at him for pushing for the presidency. 44 gave…
