Obama's '60 Minutes' Interview Touches on Trump, Racism & Michelle

TMZ.com Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Barack Obama laid it all out on the table for '60 Minutes' -- offering advice to President Trump, dishing on how we can overcome systemic racism ... and giving rare insight into how pissed Michelle was at him for pushing for the presidency. 44 gave…
President Obama's thoughts after leaving the Trump inauguration

 President Barack Obama tells 60 Minutes what he was thinking about as his helicopter departed from President Trump's inauguration.
CBS News

Barack Obama on America past and present

 The former president shares the advice he would give President Trump, his thoughts on the kill-ing of George Floyd, and what's behind the divisions in Washington..
CBS News

Barack Obama: The 2020 60 Minutes interview

 The former president shares the advice he would give President Trump, his thoughts on the killing of George Floyd, and what's behind the divisions in Washington..
CBS News

The advice Barack Obama would give President Trump

 "When your time is up then it is your job to put the country first and think beyond your own ego," Obama says.
CBS News

Trump acknowledges Biden’s victory before saying he won't concede

 President Trump on Sunday acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's victory, but Mr. Trump then followed up by saying he was not conceding and again alleging..
CBS News

Trump, Trying to Cling to Power, Fans Unrest and Conspiracies

 The president’s refusal to concede has entered a more dangerous phase as he blocks his successor’s transition, withholding intelligence briefings, pandemic..
NYTimes.com

Claudia Conway, Trump critic and daughter of Kellyanne Conway, posts 'American Idol' audition video

 Claudia Conway, Trump critic and daughter of Kellyanne Conway, posted a TikTok video from 'American Idol' auditions, saying 'I'm very, very nervous.'
USATODAY.com

