Ivanka Trump’s Former Pal Writes Scathing Essay About Her, Slams The Trump Family

OK! Magazine Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
The eldest daughter of Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, may feel she has been stabbed in the back as her childhood friend and former bestie Lysandra Ohrstrom penned a scathing letter about her in Vanity Fair.  Ohrstrom opened up about how they were “more sisters than best friends” before they had a falling out later on Read More
