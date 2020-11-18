Ivanka Trump’s Former Pal Writes Scathing Essay About Her, Slams The Trump Family

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources "Who's Prettier Than Ivanka?” Donald Trump Once Asked Ivanka's Childhood Friend



Ivanka's former best friend has spoken out in a tell-all essay. Credit: InStyle Duration: 01:00 Published 16 hours ago Biden names top White House aides as Trump stonewalls



[NFA] It's been 10 days since the race was called for Biden, and there has been no concession speech from Donald Trump. Still, the former vice president presses ahead with his transition to the White.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:23 Published 16 hours ago Barack Obama’s Advice to Trump, It’s 'Time' to Concede



Former President Barack Obama spoke about Donald Trump and the presidential election in an interview with ’60 Minutes’ on Sunday night. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published 1 day ago