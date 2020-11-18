Ivanka Trump’s Former Pal Writes Scathing Essay About Her, Slams The Trump Family
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () The eldest daughter of Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, may feel she has been stabbed in the back as her childhood friend and former bestie Lysandra Ohrstrom penned a scathing letter about her in Vanity Fair. Ohrstrom opened up about how they were “more sisters than best friends” before they had a falling out later on Read More
[NFA] It's been 10 days since the race was called for Biden, and there has been no concession speech from Donald Trump. Still, the former vice president presses ahead with his transition to the White..