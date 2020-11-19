Global  
 

RJ Hampton's Dad Throws Milwaukee Bucks Hat at NBA Draft, You're Going to Denver!

TMZ.com Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
GET THAT BUCKS HAT OUTTA HERE!!! RJ Hampton was selected Wednesday as the 24th pick in the NBA Draft -- but it's his dad who's going viral for throwing a hat! With the NBA Draft going down virtually due to the pandemic, ESPN had cameras in all of…
