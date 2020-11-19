RJ Hampton's Dad Throws Milwaukee Bucks Hat at NBA Draft, You're Going to Denver!
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
GET THAT BUCKS HAT OUTTA HERE!!! RJ Hampton was selected Wednesday as the 24th pick in the NBA Draft -- but it's his dad who's going viral for throwing a hat! With the NBA Draft going down virtually due to the pandemic, ESPN had cameras in all of…
GET THAT BUCKS HAT OUTTA HERE!!! RJ Hampton was selected Wednesday as the 24th pick in the NBA Draft -- but it's his dad who's going viral for throwing a hat! With the NBA Draft going down virtually due to the pandemic, ESPN had cameras in all of…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
R. J. Hampton American basketball player
NBA draft
NBA Draft 2020: LaMelo, Edwards and Wiseman fighting for number one pickBBC Sport looks at the top contenders to be the number one pick in this year's NBA Draft
BBC News
Milwaukee Bucks American professional basketball team
Denver City and county in Colorado, US
Coronavirus updates: Arizona, South Dakota hold out against mask mandates; Colorado's largest school district returns to virtual learningDenver public schools halt in-person learning. Arizona Gov. Ducey says he won't impose statewide mask mandate. 250K U.S. deaths. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
ESPN American pay television sports network
NBA draft 2020: What to know about TV, live stream, order of picksLike so many events in 2020, the NBA draft will be conducted virtually. Picks will be made from ESPN, with prospects and teams checking in via Zoom.
USATODAY.com
Jemele Hill, other former Black ESPN stars, do it their wayFormer ESPN star Jemele Hill is one of sports journalism's best, now she and other Black ex-ESPN stars are doing it their way.
USATODAY.com
Gambling site lists favorites to replace late "Jeopardy!" host Alex TrebekOther names on the list include actor Neil Patrick Harris, "The Price is Right" host Drew Carey and ESPN senior writer Mina Kimes.
CBS News
'We don't have to wait': Chiney Ogwumike turns message into action by becoming Election Day clerkESPN host and WNBA player Chiney Ogwumike shared her experiences as an Election Day poll worker in Houston, including a shoutout from Barack Obama.
USATODAY.com