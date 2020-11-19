Global  
 

Matt Stafford's Wife Goes Off On Pandemic Lockdown, Calls Michigan 'Dictatorship'

TMZ.com Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
"I’m so over it. I’m so over living in a dictatorship we call Michigan." That's Kelly Stafford -- wife of Detroit Lions QB Matt Stafford -- railing against the COVID-19 restrictions in the state of Michigan ... claiming another shutdown will…
