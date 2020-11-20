Bobby Brown 'Devastated' Following Son Bobby Jr.'s Death

Bobby Brown is speaking out following the tragic death of his son Bobby Brown Jr., who passed away this week at the young age of 28. The singer said in a...

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28 The former New Edition member's son with Kim Ward was reportedly found dead at his home in L.A. on November 18, five years after the death of his daughter Bobbi...

AceShowbiz 1 day ago Also reported by • Upworthy

