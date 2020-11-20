Global  
 

Bobby Brown 'Devastated' Following Son Bobby Jr.'s Death

AceShowbiz Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
His lawyer Christopher Brown additionally shares *Bobby Brown* Jr.'s condition a few days before his death, noting that he was 'not feeling well' and had 'flu-like symptoms.'
 Bobby Brown's son Bobby Brown Jr. died Wednesday (Nov. 18), brother Landon Brown confirmed via social media. He was 28 years old.

The son of singer Bobby Brown died on Wednesday. According to CNN, Bobby Brown Jr. was found dead in his Los Angeles home by authorities. Brown Jr., was the half-brother of Bobbi Kristina Brown who..

The producer's son was reportedly found dead in his home in Los Angeles

It's a sad day for Bobby Brown's family after the sudden passing of the musician's son, Bobby Brown Jr., at the age of 28.

Bobby Brown Breaks Silence After Tragic Loss of His 28-Year-Old Son

 Bobby Brown is speaking out following the tragic death of his son Bobby Brown Jr., who passed away this week at the young age of 28. The singer said in a...
Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

 The former New Edition member's son with Kim Ward was reportedly found dead at his home in L.A. on November 18, five years after the death of his daughter Bobbi...
