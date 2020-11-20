Global  
 

In-N-Out Opening in Colorado Creates Chaos, Fights and 12-Hour Waits

TMZ.com Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
In-N-Out Burger has made its way to Colorado, but instead of enjoying double-doubles and milkshakes ... many Aurora residents are dealing with chaos and a 12-hour wait!!! A brand new location for the fast-food chain -- which is a favorite on the…
