In-N-Out Opening in Colorado Creates Chaos, Fights and 12-Hour Waits
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
In-N-Out Burger has made its way to Colorado, but instead of enjoying double-doubles and milkshakes ... many Aurora residents are dealing with chaos and a 12-hour wait!!! A brand new location for the fast-food chain -- which is a favorite on the…
