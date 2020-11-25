Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LaVar Ball Says 1-On-1 Showdown With Michael Jordan Isn't Happening, 'We Over 50!'

TMZ.com Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Terrible news for hoops fans hoping to see Michael Jordan and LaVar Ball face off on the court ... the Big Baller is calling off a 1-on-1 game, saying they're just too old!! It was a rare moment of humility from LaVar, who has been hyping up a…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

LaVar Ball LaVar Ball American sportsman, CEO of Big Baller Brand

LaVar Ball Says LaMelo Will Win NBA Rookie Of The Year, 'Guaranteed!'

 "GUARANTEEEEEED!!!!" LaVar Ball says there's NO DOUBT in his mind his son, LaMelo, will receive the highest honors of his draft class ... telling TMZ Sports the..
TMZ.com

Michael Jordan Michael Jordan American basketball player and businessman

Michael Jordan donates $2M from "The Last Dance" to help hungry

 "In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it's more important than ever to pause and give thanks," Jordan said.
CBS News

Michael Jordan Donates $2 Million to Food Shelter, 'An Incredible Gift'

 Michael Jordan is feeling the holiday spirit -- the NBA legend just donated $2 MILLION to help feed people in need!!! "In these challenging times and in a year..
TMZ.com

Michael Jordan's auctioned sneakers from 1991 NBA Finals to give Sonny Vaccaro closure

 A pair of Air Jordans that Michael Jordan gifted to Sonny Vaccaro in 1991 signified the end of Vaccaro's relationship with Nike and MJ.
USATODAY.com
Bubba Wallace's New NASCAR Team Reveals Name, Number and Logo [Video]

Bubba Wallace's New NASCAR Team Reveals Name, Number and Logo

Last month, Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin announced they would be forming a new NASCAR Cup Series team with Wallace behind the wheel.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Big Baller Brand Big Baller Brand American sports apparel company

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Broussard: Michael Jordan will challenge & push LaMelo Ball to see what he's made of | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Chris Broussard: Michael Jordan will challenge & push LaMelo Ball to see what he's made of | UNDISPUTED

LaMelo Ball said he was born to be the number 1 pick in last night’s NBA draft, now he might have a chip on his shoulder. LaMelo fell behind Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman. Michael Jordan..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:00Published
Skip Bayless: LaMelo Ball & Michael Jordan's Hornets are a match made in hoop heaven | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless: LaMelo Ball & Michael Jordan's Hornets are a match made in hoop heaven | UNDISPUTED

LaMelo Ball said he was born to be the number 1 pick in last night’s NBA draft, now he might have a chip on his shoulder. LaMelo fell behind Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman. Michael Jordan..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Michael Jordan Donates $2 Million From The Last Dance To Epic Cause

Michael Jordan Donates $2 Million From The Last Dance To Epic Cause When the long-awaited The Last Dance documentary about Michael Jordan and the 1998 Chicago Bulls dropped this year, it was reported MJ planned to donate any...
SOHH Also reported by •USATODAY.comTMZ.comLainey GossipNewsmaxHNGNBusiness InsiderCBS NewsCBS Sports

Michael B Jordan, the newly-crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive, is starting an OnlyFans with all proceeds going to charity

 Christmas has truly come early this year after Michael B Jordan revealed his first act as the newly crowned People‘s Sexist Man Alive is starting an OnlyFans....
PinkNews Also reported by •HNGNCBS Sports

Phoenix Suns: Richard Dumas talks drug abuse, playing with Charles Barkley, against Michael Jordan

 In an interview with VladTV, Richard Dumas talked about drug abuse, playing with Charles Barkley and against Michael Jordan.  
azcentral.com