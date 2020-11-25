LaVar Ball Says 1-On-1 Showdown With Michael Jordan Isn't Happening, 'We Over 50!'

Chris Broussard: Michael Jordan will challenge & push LaMelo Ball to see what he's made of | UNDISPUTED



LaMelo Ball said he was born to be the number 1 pick in last night’s NBA draft, now he might have a chip on his shoulder. LaMelo fell behind Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman. Michael Jordan..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:00 Published 2 weeks ago