LaVar Ball Says 1-On-1 Showdown With Michael Jordan Isn't Happening, 'We Over 50!'
Terrible news for hoops fans hoping to see Michael Jordan and LaVar Ball face off on the court ... the Big Baller is calling off a 1-on-1 game, saying they're just too old!! It was a rare moment of humility from LaVar, who has been hyping up a…
LaVar Ball American sportsman, CEO of Big Baller Brand
LaVar Ball Says LaMelo Will Win NBA Rookie Of The Year, 'Guaranteed!'"GUARANTEEEEEED!!!!" LaVar Ball says there's NO DOUBT in his mind his son, LaMelo, will receive the highest honors of his draft class ... telling TMZ Sports the..
TMZ.com
Michael Jordan American basketball player and businessman
Michael Jordan donates $2M from "The Last Dance" to help hungry"In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it's more important than ever to pause and give thanks," Jordan said.
CBS News
Michael Jordan Donates $2 Million to Food Shelter, 'An Incredible Gift'Michael Jordan is feeling the holiday spirit -- the NBA legend just donated $2 MILLION to help feed people in need!!! "In these challenging times and in a year..
TMZ.com
Michael Jordan's auctioned sneakers from 1991 NBA Finals to give Sonny Vaccaro closureA pair of Air Jordans that Michael Jordan gifted to Sonny Vaccaro in 1991 signified the end of Vaccaro's relationship with Nike and MJ.
USATODAY.com
Big Baller Brand American sports apparel company
