Felicity Huffman Nabs First Acting Role After Serving Jail Time For College Scandal

OK! Magazine Monday, 30 November 2020
It’s back to work for Felicity Huffman, who has been keeping a low profile since her incarceration last year for her part in the college admissions scandal that rocked the nation. The actress has reportedly accepted a role in a new ABC TV series, as reported by Deadline. Huffman will play the lead in an Read More
