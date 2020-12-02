Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift Come Out Victorious at 2020 Attitude Awards

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
The 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker talks about difficult decision to put out music during COVID-19 pandemic when accepting her trophy, while the 'Cardigan' singer collects the Attitude Icon Award.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Dua Lipa wins big at the Attitude Awards 2020

Dua Lipa wins big at the Attitude Awards 2020 00:44

 Dua Lipa was the big winner at the Attitude Awards 2020 on Tuesday (01.11.20).

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Stephen Fry honoured at the Attitude Awards [Video]

Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Stephen Fry honoured at the Attitude Awards

**Mandatory credit** Attitude Magazine / Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awardssponsored by Jaguar Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift were among those honoured atthis year's Attitude Awards. Singer Swift and actor and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
The Nominations Are In For The 2021 Grammy Awards [Video]

The Nominations Are In For The 2021 Grammy Awards

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday. Beyoncé leads the pack of nominees with nine nods. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich followed Beyonce with six nominations each...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published