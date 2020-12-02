Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift Come Out Victorious at 2020 Attitude Awards

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Stephen Fry honoured at the Attitude Awards



**Mandatory credit** Attitude Magazine / Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awardssponsored by Jaguar Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift were among those honoured atthis year's Attitude Awards. Singer Swift and actor and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 13 hours ago The Nominations Are In For The 2021 Grammy Awards



The 63rd annual Grammy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday. Beyoncé leads the pack of nominees with nine nods. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich followed Beyonce with six nominations each... Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago