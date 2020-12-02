Global  
 

Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds's excellent co-production on Match commercial featuring new version of Taylor's "Love Story"

Lainey Gossip Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
As we know, Taylor Swift is currently re-recording music from her first six albums to degrade the value of her masters, which she does not own, but she’s tried to own. There is so much anticipation about this project, these projects, because of course Taylor is one of the biggest recording artists i...
