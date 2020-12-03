Joe Exotic 'So Close' to Landing Pardon From President Trump
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () According to a lawyer representing the former zookeeper, MAGA leader Donald Trump is expected to pardon the 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness' star before leaving the Oval Office.
