Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Exotic 'So Close' to Landing Pardon From President Trump

AceShowbiz Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
According to a lawyer representing the former zookeeper, MAGA leader Donald Trump is expected to pardon the 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness' star before leaving the Oval Office.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Will Trump Pardon Joe Exotic?

Will Trump Pardon Joe Exotic? 00:30

 Will Pres. Donald Trump pardon "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic? According to Business Insider that's what Exotic's lawyer thinks. The lawyer for Exotic says he is "very, very close" to getting a presidential pardon from Pres. Trump. Exotic, real name Joseph Maldano-Passage, is serving 22 years in prison...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Justice Dept Has Uncovered No Evidence of Significant Voter Fraud, Says AG Barr [Video]

Justice Dept Has Uncovered No Evidence of Significant Voter Fraud, Says AG Barr

Justice Dept Has Uncovered, No Evidence of Significant Voter Fraud, Says AG Barr . U.S. Attorney General William Barr made the comments on Tuesday during an interview with the Associated Press. To..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published
Get In Line: Trump Entourage's Rush to Plead For Pardons [Video]

Get In Line: Trump Entourage's Rush to Plead For Pardons

CNN reports President Donald Trump's associates are making appeals to him in the hopes of obtaining pardons before he leaves office. The appeals come on the heels of Trump's decision to pardon his..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published
Is Trump Planning A 2024 Campaign Event On Inauguration Day? [Video]

Is Trump Planning A 2024 Campaign Event On Inauguration Day?

The Daily Beast is reporting that Donald Trump is considering hosting a campaign event for a 2024 presidential bid in January. The event might fall on the same day as President-elect Joe Biden's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Exotic reportedly spent $10,000 in Trump hotel hoping for presidential pardon

 Representatives for Joe Exotic reportedly ran up a $10,000 bill at one of Donald Trump’s hotels, as part of a campaign to persuade the president to pardon him....
PinkNews

Joe Exotic's lawyer thinks he's 'very, very close' to getting a presidential pardon from Trump

 In a recent bid to catch the president's eye, Joe Exotic's team reportedly ran up a $10,000 tab at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.
Business Insider

President Trump Pardons Turkey Named Corn

 This could be you, Joe Exotic -- President Trump just issued his first lame-duck pardon ... sparing a feathered friend from ending up on someone's Thanksgiving...
TMZ.com