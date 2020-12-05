Alabama Sheriff's 'Thugshots' Christmas Tree Decorations Spark Outrage

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Prince Harry Was Mistaken for a Christmas Tree Salesman and We Love That for Him



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to a Christmas tree barn included a case of mistaken identity. Credit: InStyle Duration: 00:40 Published 6 hours ago Australian family discovers koala hanging in Christmas tree



An adorable festive koala has broken into an unsuspecting couple’s home and set up camp in their Christmas tree. Jeremy and Amanda McCormick, 44, got the shock of their lives after returning to their.. Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 01:21 Published 11 hours ago Trumps light National Christmas Tree



During the 98th National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, Trump wished Americans a merry Christmas before first lady Melania Trump pushed a button to illuminate the tree. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published 13 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Sheriff's Christmas tree 'thugshots' rub some the wrong way An Alabama sheriff's department is being criticized for displaying a photo of a Christmas tree adorned with what it calls "thugshots," or photos of people who...

Newsday 3 hours ago



