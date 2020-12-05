Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alabama Sheriff's 'Thugshots' Christmas Tree Decorations Spark Outrage

TMZ.com Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Nothing like a Christmas tree to get the office in the spirit, but an Alabama Sheriff's Office is decorating its tree with mug shots ... and lots of people aren't merry about it. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has hung what it calls "Thugshots"…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WAPT - Published
News video: Christmas tree shortage puts bow on 2020

Christmas tree shortage puts bow on 2020 01:49

 Christmas tree shortage puts bow on 2020

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry Was Mistaken for a Christmas Tree Salesman and We Love That for Him [Video]

Prince Harry Was Mistaken for a Christmas Tree Salesman and We Love That for Him

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to a Christmas tree barn included a case of mistaken identity.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:40Published
Australian family discovers koala hanging in Christmas tree [Video]

Australian family discovers koala hanging in Christmas tree

An adorable festive koala has broken into an unsuspecting couple’s home and set up camp in their Christmas tree. Jeremy and Amanda McCormick, 44, got the shock of their lives after returning to their..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 01:21Published
Trumps light National Christmas Tree [Video]

Trumps light National Christmas Tree

During the 98th National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, Trump wished Americans a merry Christmas before first lady Melania Trump pushed a button to illuminate the tree.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Sheriff's Christmas tree 'thugshots' rub some the wrong way

 An Alabama sheriff's department is being criticized for displaying a photo of a Christmas tree adorned with what it calls "thugshots," or photos of people who...
Newsday