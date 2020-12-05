Alabama Sheriff's 'Thugshots' Christmas Tree Decorations Spark Outrage
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Nothing like a Christmas tree to get the office in the spirit, but an Alabama Sheriff's Office is decorating its tree with mug shots ... and lots of people aren't merry about it. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has hung what it calls "Thugshots"…
Nothing like a Christmas tree to get the office in the spirit, but an Alabama Sheriff's Office is decorating its tree with mug shots ... and lots of people aren't merry about it. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has hung what it calls "Thugshots"…
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources