Floyd Mayweather to Fight Against Logan Paul in 2021

AceShowbiz Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The undefeated boxer is set to fight the YouTube personality 'in a special exhibition boxing match that is expected to make history' which will happen in early 2021.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Floyd Mayweather to take on Logan Paul in boxing exhibition fight

Floyd Mayweather to take on Logan Paul in boxing exhibition fight 00:38

 Fanmio Boxing has announced a boxing exhibition match-up between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul. The bout is set to take place on Feb. 21, 2021.

