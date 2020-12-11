Rachel McAdams will return as Doctor Love Interest in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and Tatiana Maslany is playing She-hulk after all Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

I’ve been covering the info dump from yesterday Disney Investor Day, where they bragged about topping 86 million subscribers in 13 months, and announced a bunch of new theatrical and streaming stuff to roll out over the next few years. As you’ve seen already today there’s so much to unpack, I-resent... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

